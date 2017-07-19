Kenya: Govt Develops Security Plans to Ensure Peaceful Presidential Polls

Nairobi — Kenya has developed a national security plan to ensure that the August presidential polls are peaceful, a senior government official said on Monday.

Acting Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government Fred Matiang'i told journalists in Nairobi that the development of the plan began 12 months ago.

"The national security plan maps the entire country to include a risk assessment of the potential areas where violence could occur," Matiang'i said during a meeting to brief the private sector on government preparations to conduct peaceful elections.

Matiang'i said that all security agencies are working together to ensure that general elections occur without incidents.

The security plan will be cascaded to all the 47 counties to facilitate the electoral body to conduct peaceful and fair elections.

The ministry of interior has also noticed increased cases of intolerance in the political campaigns with 21 days to the elections.

"The security agencies are investigations cases of incitement with a view to prosecuting all culprits," Matiang'i said.

Matiang'i noted that all crimes especially those associated with the electoral process will be dealt with firmly.

"As a government, we are determined to do with whatever it takes to conduct free and fair polls," he added.

"We will ensure that the law is followed without fear or favor," he added. The government official also cautioned Kenyans against the use of social media platforms to spread hate speech.