South Africa: Limpopo Man Sentenced to Life for Murder of a Boy, 9

Jimmy Makhubele, a man convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend's son, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Tuesday.

"In my view, the applicant does not have the prospect of succeeding in another court, therefore the application for appeal has been dismissed," said Judge Francis Kganyago when dismissing leave to appeal the verdict and sentence.

Katlego Lesenya, 9, was killed after his mother ended her relationship with Makhubele. Kganyago said this was coward and barbaric act.

In May 2016, Makhubele lured the victim, promising to buy him a cold drink while he was playing with his peers in the streets.

He strangled the boy and dumped his body at Mamatlakala's mountain - about 50km from Katlego's home, making it more difficult for police and community members to find the victim.

Katlego's body was found days later after Makhubele was arrested and led investigators into the mountain where the victim's body was found.

The 32-year old bricklayer, who also practiced as a sangoma, maintained his innocence throughout the trial. He pleaded not guilty and distanced himself from Katlego's murder, saying police framed him.

However, the court found that Makhubele had lead police to the scene. His sentencing was delayed after he claimed he was ill and forced the court to adjourn more than three times.

During the adjournment, Makhubele was sent to the doctor, however, a report from the doctor stated he was well.

His lawyer Lusani Mathavha told the court the life sentence was harsh and would kill her client's spirit. Mathavha also argued that her client had to be released so that he can service his clients in his sangoma practice. This was shot down, with the court saying there are many sangomas.

Kganyago argued that after 25 years, Makhubele could apply for parole.

Katlego's parents welcomed the sentence, saying they were happy the court delivered on its mandate to protect society.

However, Makhubele's girlfriend, S'fiso Mathebula was still in denial that he was guilty of murder. She described Makhubele as man who loved children and said he had plans to marry her. She told News24 that her dream of a formal wedding was now gone.

News24