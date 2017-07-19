Dar es Salaam — The shifting of Kinondoni Regional Police Commander (RPC) Suzan Kaganda was yesterday greeted with shock as to why the officer, who had demonstrated high level of professionalism, was being transferred to an inconsequential docket.

Rights activists and commentators on social media raised eyebrows about her transfer to the police headquarters, saying the changes have raised many questions than answers.

Police spokesman Barnabus Mwakalukwa issued a statement yesterday announcing that Ms Kaganda would resume new roles as head of compensation and benefits unit of the police force. She is replaced with Shinyanga RPC Murilo Murilo.

The statement said the changes were normal meant to enhance efficiency in police operations.

"Honest people are not recognised. For anyone who knew that lady, the news that she has been removed can give a bad impression considering that the police force is struggling to enforce professionalism," said the executive director of the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), Dr Hellen Kijo-Bisimba.

Ms Kaganda has made her name as a courageous police officer who always insisted on the need for officers to adhere to professionalism.

In a video clip that went viral a month ago, Ms Kaganda seems to valiantly and emotionally appeal to police officers to do justice to the people they serve.

"There are too many complaints that officers conduct their affairs unprofessionally. You arrest people, you start threatening foreign nationals, you point your guns at them just to solicit bribe from them. You're an officer and yet because of your greedy you turn peoples' pockets your personal account! Don't you see the banks?" She said during one of her meetings with police officers.

Soon after the video clips were posted, opinion were sharply divided as others predicted that her days were numbered while others tipped her for the post of Inspector General of Police.

"As per my assessment she was performing her duties so professionally. Now with these changes we must ask ourselves questions. If they did the changes because of her professional independence then it is unfortunate because we will continue witnessing officers conducting themselves unprofessionally," said Dr Kijo-Bisimba.

However, Ms Kaganda told The Citizen that she received the changes positively and was ready to work at any docket.

"I consider them normal changes in our work," she said, adding that the issue should not be a subject of debate.