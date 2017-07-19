19 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Multiple Explosions Rock Maiduguri

Multiple explosions rock Maiduguri on Tuesday night, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

At least six powerful explosions occurred between 10:45 and 11:00 p.m.

About four explosives were detonated simultaneously while two other powerful sounds were also heard some 15 minutes later.

Unlike the previous explosions, the current blast has a wide-range sound effect, sending its powerful sounds to many parts of the metropolis, forcing roofs to shake.

It is not clear where the blast occurred yet and efforts to get the details of the blasts were not successful as none of the official security spokespersons was available for comments.

However, a security source told NAN that soldiers had fired an artillery at a convoy of suspected Boko Haram insurgents who were trying to attack the city which caused series of explosions.

NAN reports a series of blasts have hit the metropolis recently. The latest happened on Monday where 12 persons were confirmed dead.

(NAN)

