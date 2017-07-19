South Africa: Boy Died Painful Death At Hands of Mom's Ex-Boyfriend

A man who killed his ex-girlfriend's nine-year-old son after she broke up with him, claimed he was not feeling well shortly after the Limpopo High Court started handing down his sentence on Tuesday.

Judge Francis Kganyago had started describing how the boy was killed. "The deceased died a painful death at the hands of the person who was supposed to protect him, and the accused, throughout the trial, did not show any remorse. He does not want to acknowledge his error," he read.

Before long, Jimmy Makhubele, 32, turned to his lawyer and indicated he was unable to stand for the duration of the judgment.

Kganyago said he could sit down as he would not take more than 15 minutes to conclude.

After Makhubele continued interrupting, raising his hands to get the court's attention, sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday afternoon.

The boy's mother and grandfather were in the public gallery and struggled to contain their anger.

Makhubele was found guilty on Monday. He had pleaded not guilty and claimed police had fabricated evidence against him.

The 32-year-old bricklayer and sangoma had asked for a light sentence. Katlego Lesenya, of Mzombane village outside Mokopane, was killed in May 2016.

The court showed photos of how the boy's neck was broken. A post-mortem revealed he was strangled. It emerged during the trial that Makhubele threatened to kill Katlego days after his mother, Nancy Lesenya, ended their love affair. The court said he killed Katlego to hurt his ex-girlfriend.

Makhubele had lured the boy into taking a drive with him by promising to buy him cooldrink. He was found dead at Mamatlakala mountain, about 50km from his home.

His father, Medupe, who separated from the boy's mother long ago, told News24 that the guilty verdict was already a move towards closure. Over the past year, he had been struggling to sleep.

Nancy told News24 that Katlego's elder brother had become like a stranger at home since the murder. She said if Makhubele was removed from the streets, her son would be free to go outside again.

