South Africa: Mandela Tactics Should Inspire Stakeholders in Burundi Talks, Say Politicians

Political leaders believe Mandela inheritance should inspire stakeholders in Burundi peace talks to resolve the current Burundi crisis. He enormously contributed to the 2000 Burundi peace plan which resulted in the Arusha Agreement that ended a decade of civil war. They have said that on 18 July, the date on which the world celebrates the Nelson Mandela Day.

"His integrity, extraordinary personality, humanity, charismatic leadership and courage should inspire the mediation and facilitation in Burundi conflict to convince all stakeholders in peace talks to engage in an inclusive dialogue, the only way out of the crisis", says Charles Nditije, Chairman of the opposition platform in exile, CNARED.

The same view is shared by Léonce Ngendakumana, Deputy Chairman of Frodebu party. He says it is hard to have a visionary person like Nelson Mandela in the sub-region. "Both the mediator and the facilitator know very well Nelson Mandela and his strategies. Apart from the fact that they don't have qualities and abilities similar to his, EAC heads of state don't even have the same view on the Burundi issue", says Ngendakumana.

For Jean de Dieu Mutabazi, Radebu chairman, Burundians cannot be always guided by international mediation. "At his era, Mandela used his international political weight to force the consensus in full independence", he says.

With his integrity, courage and honesty, says Mutabazi, Mandela was able to force consensus. "It is high time all stakeholders in the Burundian conflict forced this consensus for the general interest of Burundians. They should rather draw inspiration from Mandela legacy", he says.

Former South African President Nelson Mandela was the mediator in peace talks that ended a decade of civil war from 1999 replacing former Tanzanian president, Julius Nyerere, who died in October of the same year. In 2015, the Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni and his facilitator, Benjamin Mkapa former Tanzanian president initiated talks between Burundi government and groups that strongly opposed President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term.