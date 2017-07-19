19 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: Tanzania Named Africa's Leading Safari Destination

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania is Africa's best safari destination, according to SafariBookings.com, the largest online marketplace for African safari tours.

The website conducted an analysis of more than 2,500 expert and safari-goer reviews and declared Tanzania the best safari country in 2017. "Our analysis included more than 2,500 expert and safari-goer reviews. The reviews were evaluated to find the overall favourite and decide the 2017 winner," says a report posted on the website.

The reviews were written by tourists who went on a safari and some of Africa's leading travel experts.

"In our original analysis in 2013, Tanzania also swept away challenges from other sub-Saharan African nations. It is the second time the country has been awarded our overall winner of the best African country for a safari."

The website adds that its analysis also revealed that Tanzania's famed wild spaces made it the best country overall for wildlife too.

Various celebrities have in recent months been flocking to various tourist attractions in Tanzania.

They include US singer Usher Raymond, former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid player David Beckham, former Liverpool player Mamadou Sakho, Everton player Morgan Schneiderlin and American movie stars Will Smith and Harrison Ford.

They visited a number of spectacular tourist sites, including Serengeti National Park and Mount Kilimanjaro.

SafariBookings.com named Zambia as the best country for a bush experience, with the majority of experts and safari-goers agreeing that bush landscapes in Zambia were "very special".

"Very popular with safari-goers generally, Zambia also rated as the best country for birdlife. Not surprising given the wealth of avifauna in the country's many protected areas."

Namibia and Kenya were declared the winners in the scenic beauty and bird categories, respectively.

