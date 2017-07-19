Uganda: CID Grills Olanya Over Apaa Clashes

Kampala — Kilak South Member of Parliament Gilbert Olanya has been interviewed by homicide detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for more than five hours over the death of people in a land dispute in Apaa, Amuru District.

Detectives led by Commissioner Venus Tumuhimbise later let MP Olanya go without any criminal charge.

Mr Vincent Ssekate, the spokesman of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said the interview with MP Olanya was to understand the history of the dispute.

"There is no criminal offence against the Members of Parliament as for now. We just want to know what led to the killings and who was participated," Mr Ssekate said yesterday.

On June 7, a group of men with rudimentary tools raided residents neighbouring the disputed land and killed eight people and injuring 25 others.

At least 104 huts were burnt leaving 50 families in Juka village, Pabbo Sub-county homeless.

The land in dispute is about 40 square kilometres. It is being fought for by Acholi and Madi people.

Each tribe claims ownership of the land.

However, police have not arrested any suspects in the brutal killings.

MP Olanya's lawyer, Mr Nicholas Opiyo, said the detectives asked his client what he knows about the incident.

"They told us that they wanted to know the history of the problem. He wasn't arrested or charged," Mr Opiyo said.

MP Olanya said he provided to the police a list of 37 people, who participated in the June attack.

"Some of the names I gave them were also on their list. So they compared. We are waiting for the action," MP Olanya said.

He added: "But we are not happy. None of the leaders in Adjumani District, who were behind the attacks, have been summoned to the police. Police are only concentrating on summoning the victims."

The detectives also summoned Kilak North MP Anthony Akol to appear for interviews today at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Mr Opiyo confirmed that MP Akol will respond to the summons.