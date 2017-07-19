19 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Waiswa Eager to Provide Creative Spark to Cranes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — At the moment, Uganda Cranes local based team has a genuine creativity problem.

There was no creative impetus coming out of the midfield in the first leg at Juba Stadium with the team littered with six defenders. KCCA midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba - operating alongside defensive minded Bernard Muwanga - came close to providing that as Cranes rallied to a 0-0 draw with South Sudan.

By summoning Vipers deft playmaker Moses Waiswa, coach Micho Sredojevic is trying to reshape his team into attacking mode ahead of Saturday's return leg with the Bright Stars at Lugogo in the Chan qualifying tie.

Having returned from rehabilitation in Sweden only a week ago, Waiswa, capable of operating as a supporting number 10 and through the wings, is now destined to lift the creative burden off Mutyaba.

"I wasn't surprised with the call up because coach Micho has been monitoring my recovery process since I had that back injury (against KCCA at Lugogo).

"I will do my best to help Cranes go through and the good thing is that I have played with most of the players before," said the former KJT and Voxjo playmaker.

Wasswa's national team debut back in March is one to remember, after dazzling the Kenyan defence for minutes; he stepped up to save Cranes from the jaws of defeat by scoring the equalizer - two minutes from time - in the 1-1 international friendly match played in Machakos.

"I gave away my Swedish citizenship to play for the country of my birth - Uganda - and now it is the time play my best game," Waiswa told Daily Monitor yesterday.

He joined Vipers in January and hit the ground running until that nasty injury against KCCA put him down - partly killing the club's attacking rhythm.

Uganda

President Museveni vs 'President' Bobi Wine - Why Both Got It Wrong

After all the excitement of [Ghetto Republic president] Bobi Wine's sensational victory in the Kyadondo East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.