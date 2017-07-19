Uganda: Waiswa Eager to Provide Creative Spark to Cranes

Kampala — At the moment, Uganda Cranes local based team has a genuine creativity problem.

There was no creative impetus coming out of the midfield in the first leg at Juba Stadium with the team littered with six defenders. KCCA midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba - operating alongside defensive minded Bernard Muwanga - came close to providing that as Cranes rallied to a 0-0 draw with South Sudan.

By summoning Vipers deft playmaker Moses Waiswa, coach Micho Sredojevic is trying to reshape his team into attacking mode ahead of Saturday's return leg with the Bright Stars at Lugogo in the Chan qualifying tie.

Having returned from rehabilitation in Sweden only a week ago, Waiswa, capable of operating as a supporting number 10 and through the wings, is now destined to lift the creative burden off Mutyaba.

"I wasn't surprised with the call up because coach Micho has been monitoring my recovery process since I had that back injury (against KCCA at Lugogo).

"I will do my best to help Cranes go through and the good thing is that I have played with most of the players before," said the former KJT and Voxjo playmaker.

Wasswa's national team debut back in March is one to remember, after dazzling the Kenyan defence for minutes; he stepped up to save Cranes from the jaws of defeat by scoring the equalizer - two minutes from time - in the 1-1 international friendly match played in Machakos.

"I gave away my Swedish citizenship to play for the country of my birth - Uganda - and now it is the time play my best game," Waiswa told Daily Monitor yesterday.

He joined Vipers in January and hit the ground running until that nasty injury against KCCA put him down - partly killing the club's attacking rhythm.