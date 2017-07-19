18 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia's Strongest Man John Gomez Wows in Czech Republic Battle

By Sulayman Bah

It's no resting for Africa's first Strength Wars star and Gambia's two-time Strongest Man John Gomez.

The 28-year-old was locked in a gruesome strength battle in Czech Republic with Rottweiler.

Gomez, who goes by the sobriquet African Rhino, was his usual best, scrapping past an exhausted Rottweiler who couldn't complete the powerlifting competition timing.

Sponsored by Giga Nutrition, John got off to a flying start with the 240kg Hex Bar lifting it did ten times, before carrying the weight 15 meters from its initially spot. The 52kg weighted dip followed, with 15 reps prior to the 90kg which he has to lift another ten times.

This stage proved the deciding moment as exhaustion began creeping but the London Corner man maintained his momentum before rounding up the Keg over-head 70 Kg/198Ibs to finish first position.

Saturday's duel was the African Rhino's third victory in four challenges with only a single defeat to his name.

Strength Wars is a kind of a near back-breaking powerlifting sport with lucrative prizes on offer and Gomez joined the discipline last year beginning his campaign with a shock win over a much heralded German American Karl Ess.

Based in Germany and the first ever African in the sport, though the Gambian did not make the stipulated 9-minute time frame, Gomez still now ranks fourth best in the Strength Wars League ranking.

Speaking to Foroyaa Sport shortly following the battle, John expressed delight at emerging in the duel unscathed while promising to up his standing. His next fight is scheduled for July 29th.

