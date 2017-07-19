Uganda: KQ, Tourism Firm Partner to Ease Medical Travel

Kampala — Medical access for patients seeking treatment in India has been made easier after Kenya Airways (KQ) partnered with Mumbai-based medical travel facilitator, Magnus MediTourism and a Uganda-based tours and travel agency to provide medical tourism services.

KQ country manager for Uganda Joyce Mcharo said the airline will provide cost-friendly medical travel packages through its partnerships with Megnus MediTourism.

"We are going to treat medical cases differently compared to the normal published fares and for now were are working under Magnus MediTourism but going forward we shall see how to help other patients," she said.

Ms Mcharo also indicated that KQ will pay for an air ticket to India for Ms Ruvuza Dina whose child got a brain damage after being locked up in a car parked at home.

Ms Judith Sheenah Kyametetera, the general manager EquatorOne, a Ugandan tours & travel agency, said the partnership offers a one-stop source of multiple medical opinions and treatment plans from hundreds of specialists from more than 35,614 hospitals allover India at no cost.

She also said the medical tourism agency will provide services that include: booking medical appointments at preferred hospitals, air tickets, accommodation, transportation services, booking dinning services, and assistance with foreign exchange.

Ms Kyamutetera said the decision to offer a service to Ugandan patients seeking treatment abroad was informed by her experience when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer that needed specialised treatment.

"I have been a beneficiary of Magnus services myself, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2016. Working with professional medical travel facilitators like Magnus eased on the entire experience pleasant, which is why I decided to bring this service here so other Ugandans may benefit from it," she said.

At the time, she said Uganda's only cobalt 60 radiography machine had broken down yet she needed specialised radiotherapy treatment.

On Friday, EquatorOne, owned by Mr Muhereza Kyamutetera signed a franchise agreement with Magnus MediTourism to work as its exclusive representative in Uganda.

Mr Kyamutetera, who doubles as the general manager of the franchise, said many Ugandans with various ailments have been suffering upon arrival in India due to language barrier and getting others services like booking appointments for treatment, catering and accommodation.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership in Kampala, Mr Mihir Vora, the founder and chief executive officer of Megnus MediTourism, said the company also has partnership with India's best hospitals which provide care in kidney treatment, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, dentistry, organ transplantation among others.

"Magnus is committed to facilitating an informed and skilled treatment experience. Our relationship managers in Uganda and india are there at every stage of the process, to help you get the best possible health options," Mr Mihir said.

Mode of operation

Access. Magnus Uganda will operate under the Magnus MediTourism to provide Ugandan healthcare providers and patients alike, convenient access to alternative medical treatment at more than 35,614 hospitals in India.

