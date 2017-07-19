Nigeria: Rented APC Members Demanding My Expulsion - Banire

Traffic and business activities were temporarily brought to a halt, yesterday, around Ikeja, when thousands of All Progressives Congress, APC, members in Mushin Local Government and Odi-Olowo Local Council Development Area, LCDA, stormed the Lagos House, House of Assembly and APC secretariat, demanding for immediate expulsion of the party's National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The protesters, mainly leaders and members of the party who defied the heavy downpour to stage the protest also demanded for the expulsion of Banire, just as they called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to prosecute him for allegedly bribing a judge.

In a petition addressed to the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and the Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and the State Chairman, APC, Mr Henry Ajomale in Ikeja, the protesters listed 17 alleged atrocities that Banire committed to warrant his expulsion from the party.

The protesters led by a chieftain of the party in the area, Mr Femi Martins, said they were constrained to make the demand owing to Banire's several excesses and public utterances which were aimed at causing public disaffection and electoral misfortune against the party, particularly during the forthcoming Local Government election in the state.

Specifically, the protesters, who proceeded from the party's Secretariat in Acme Road, Ogba to Governor's office in Alausa, displayed placards of various inscriptions such as, "Enough Is Enough, Banire Must Go; Banire, Custodian Of Party Destruction; Banire, The Greatest Beneficiary Of Imposition; Banire, A Hypocrite Per Excellence; Banire, The Modern-Day Judas Iscariot; Banire, A Serial Traitor; Banire Is Unqualified To Teach Us Democracy," among others.

Part of the letter sent to the governor, and copied the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa and APC Chairman in Lagos, Chief Henry Ajomale for onward transmission to the national headquarters of APC, signed by two prominent party leaders in Mushin captioned: 'Recall for removal as National Legal Adviser and Expulsion from APC for anti-party activities in respect of Muiz Banire.'

"It is with utmost respect and loyalty to your Excellency and our great Party APC that we the undersigned on behalf of concerned loyal and committed Party members of Mushin Local Government write to you in respect of the above subject."

It was rented crowd - Banire

Banire had raised the alarm that his life was being threatened by some faceless group for opposing imposition of candidates by certain individuals in APC in the forthcoming Lagos Local Government polls.

Banire, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen said as the custodian of the party's constitution it will not be right for him to watch and allow candidates chosen by the people replaced overnight by candidates preferred by the political godfathers, saying fake protest financially induced was being planned against him in Lagos.

He said: "It has come to my attention that a rent-a-crowd rally was being organised by one Mr. Seye Oladejo, former Chairman of Mushin Local Government and the current Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on the Environment with the assistance of some elements to destroy the democratic aspirations of the people."

"On our resolve to follow the legacy of our leaders, we wish to respectfully ask for the removal as National Legal adviser of the Party and his expulsion based on his his established anti-Party activities in accordance with ARTICLE 21 of the constitution of our great Party,"| the group affirmed.

List of the atrocities against Banire include; Sponsoring cronies to write and cause to publish advertorials against the party, wrote and caused to be published negative correspondence against the party in the media, granting interviews to embarrass and have adverse effect on the party to the extent of attracting hatred, contempt, ridicule and disrepute upon the party, intentionally negligent in duties as the National Legal Adviser to defend the party and the party's interest."