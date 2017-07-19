Ex-members of a disbanded paramilitary wing, the Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) on Monday camped outside Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe where they spent a night on bon fire and threatened that to "occupy" State House, claiming government owes them terminal benefits.

The former ex-military wing soldiers are demanding K1.6 million as their dues after they were forcibly disarmed by the Malawi Defense Force soldiers in 1993 in what is infamously called Operation Bwezani.

Representative of the MYP ex-soldiers, Marco Chilemba said they went into Capital Hill in the evening on Monday but were later told to get out of the Capital Hill.

"The police told us to get out of the Capital Hill, this is why we decided to hold the vigil outside the Capital Hill. We light the bon fire and spent the night in the bush outside the Capital Hill," he said.

He also said said the ex-MYP soldiers are surprised where K500,000 which President Peter Mutharika gave the paramilitary wing agents went.

"We never received any penny. Someone, somewhere, chewed the money and we want it," said Chilemba.

He said failure to address the issues would lead to a match to Kamuzu Palace, the official resident of President Peter Mutharika in Lilongwe where they would present their grievances in a petition to the Head of State.

But Treasury has stood its ground that government cannot pay out pension benefits without carrying out an audit ti verift if the ex-MYPs making the demands are geneuine beneficiaries of the claimed payout.