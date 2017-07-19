Namibia: Ndp5 Should Serve As Guide for Development

Omuthiya — Regional political leaders have been exhorted to use the Fifth National Development (NDP5) as their guide when drafting and proposing budgets for capital projects in their respective regions if government projects are to be successfully implemented.

These were the sentiments expressed by the Minister of Economic Planning, Tom Alweendo, last week during a poorly-attended event held in Omuthiya with the view to discuss ways to implement NDP5.

"If we do not have an orderly manner in which it can be implemented, it will be very difficult for us to reflect on what has been done and the way forward. NDP5 is being planned and implemented at a very difficult time ... and you find people that ask why it is being implemented now... well now is the time when you know what comes first and needs to be addressed," stated Alweendo.

He said: "It is only through NDP5 that we can realise the long-term plans and hence do it in five-year intervals. This gives us a time to reflect on what has been achieved over the past years and what needs to be done in future. Therefore, let's appreciate what we have attained so far, as it gives us courage to continue building on such success."

Alweendo advised the nation to shy away from the tendency of focusing more on problems, and rather spend time on identifying and presenting solutions to social ills.

The N$164 billion NDP5 was launched on May 31 by President Hage Geingob. It has four key goals, namely, achieve inclusive, sustainable and equitable economic growth; build capable and healthy human resources; ensure a sustainable environment, and enhance resilience and promote good governance through effective institutions.

The National Planning Commission formulated NDP5 through extensive consultations with a wide variety of stakeholders, from local, regional and national representatives to civil society, the private sector and development partners.

Speaking at the same occasion was the Governor of Oshikoto, Henock Kankoshi, who stated there is a need to forge ahead in unison and deal with the challenges on a prioritized basis for improvement of the living standards and quality of life of people.