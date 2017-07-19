19 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Prison Warders Call of Strike

By Owen Khamula

Prison warders have finally called off a strike after the government met their demands, a senior Prison official has said.

Spokesperson for Prisons Smart Maliro confirmed the striking prisoners have called off the strike and are now back in prisons.

"The ministry of Home Affairs has pledged to meet all the demands," said Maliro.

The prison warders started their strike on Friday, protesting against disparities in their salaries and ranks with their police and Immigration department counterparts.

Maliro could not give details on what the government has promised to meet but said the strikers are satisfied, so far.

Some civil rights activists have warned the government might be forced to pay huge sums of money in compensation following the failure by the government to release those who were supposed to leave the prison after finishing their jail term.

The 378 prisoners who were pardoned by President Peter Mutharika on Thursday could not gain their freedom because of the strike.

