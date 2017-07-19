18 July 2017

South Africa: Still No Sign of Eight Missing Fishermen - Sea Rescue Institute

Day three of the search for eight missing fishermen has still not yielded any results, the National Sea Rescue Institute has confirmed.

An ongoing search and recovery operation, headed by the Eastern Cape police, continued on Tuesday after none of the crew members were found during Monday's hunt for them.

The eight, who were aboard the fishing vessel Maredon, carrying 16 crew on board, capsized in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Cape St Francis vicinity.

The body of a fisherman was recovered, and seven people were rescued, after maritime rescue officials were alerted by red distress flares from various chokka fishing vessels off-shore of Thyspoint.

One vessel came upon a life raft during their search, which could not be reached as it had drifted too close to the rocks, while another vessel recovered one of the survivors from the water.

The NSRI, police and emergency services searched for other casualties amid high swells and heavy winds on Sunday.

The body of the fishermen, along with five survivors, was found on shore in the vicinity of Sunset Rocks. The capsized vessel was found hard aground.

High tide conditions caused the vessel to roll over a few times and prevented rescuers from approaching, but a survivor was seen climbing out of the vessel and rescue swimmers waded into the water to retrieve him.

On Monday, the SAPS dive unit with the assistance of its K9 Unit, NSRI St Francis Bay, Eastern Cape emergency medical services and an air force helicopter continued its search.

By Tuesday afternoon, hope was beginning to fade.

Police divers breached the hull of the boat with the use of cutting tools, but no crew members were found inside.

