19 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 9 Out of 10 Have Seen Fake News About the 2017 General Election

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GeoPoll/PortlandComms
The Reality of Fake News in Kenya, is the first-ever study aimed at quantifying the prevalence and impact of false information during an election campaign in Africa.
By Ken Macharia

A new study reveals that 90 percent of Kenyans have seen or heard false news about the 2017 general election, with 87 percent reporting instances of deliberately false - or fake - news.

The survey - The Reality of Fake News in Kenya - is the first-ever study aimed at quantifying the prevalence and impact of false information during an election campaign in Africa.

The nationwide survey was led by strategic communications consultancy Portland in collaboration with GeoPoll, a mobile surveying platform.

Conducted via SMS, the survey asked a nationally representative sample of 2,000 Kenyans a series of questions about their consumption of news during May 2017 in relation to the forthcoming general election.

The survey found traditional media remain the most trusted news sources, with television ranking highest, followed by radio and newspapers.

Allan Kamau, Head of Portland Nairobi, says while fake news is evidently now a core part of the news mix in Kenya the study found that Kenyans are already well attuned to spotting false information.

"Respondents cited conflicting data, controversial messages and biased reporting as the top factors that lead them to suspect something is false. Getting even more sophisticated about spotting and tackling fake news will be vital in ensuring that credible news sources can maintain levels of trust," said Kamau.

Social media is widely used by Kenyans of all ages to access and share news, with 49% of Kenyans using social platforms to secure general election news. However, social media consistently ranks lower than traditional media on trust.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.