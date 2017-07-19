Kenya: Whatsapp, Facebook Linked to Fake News on Polls

Photo: GeoPoll/PortlandComms

The Reality of Fake News in Kenya, is the first-ever study aimed at quantifying the prevalence and impact of false information during an election campaign in Africa.

Fake News about August 8 General Election is widespread and mostly spread using WhatsApp and Facebook, latest study by Portland and GeoPoll reveals.

Ninety per cent of the people interviewed for the study reported having seen false or inaccurate news on the polls.

The study was conducted via SMS and a national sample of 2,000 Kenyans were asked a series of questions about their consumption of news during the month of May.

Eighty-seven 87 per cent of the interviewees said they saw fake news as deliberately misleading.

The good news for traditional media is that it is still the most trusted source of news, with TV ranked highest followed by radio and newspapers.

Social media is however widely used by Kenyans of all ages to get news on the forthcoming elections.

It is however still less trusted than traditional media for news.

Friends, family and community leaders are the least trusted sources of news, according to the study.

Mr Allan Kamau, the head of Portland, a communications consultancy in Kenya, said: "While fake news is evidently now a core part of the news mix in Kenya, reassuringly, our study found that Kenyans are already well attuned to spotting false information."

Dorothy Ooko, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for East and Francophone Africa at Google, said the company is working to make people find the correct information.

She said there had been a review of the policy to make websites that intentionally publish fake news from getting advertisements.

Fake news is a term used to describe a political story which is seen as damaging to an agency, entity or person.

It is by no means restricted to politics, and seems to have currency in terms of general news.

Fake news shot to global infamy during the 2016 US elections and President Donald Trump has since employed the term in his incessant attacks on mainstream media in America.