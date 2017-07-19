19 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cold Justice As Detectives Find Robbery Suspect Hiding in Fridge

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

A wanted man trying to evade arrest was nabbed over a year after his alleged crime - hiding in a fridge.

The 29-year-old suspect was apprehended by Vredenburg detectives early on Tuesday morning during a tracing operation in Louwville when they visited a house in Oxford Road with a warrant of arrest.

They were searching for a man wanted for an armed robbery incident which took place in February 2016.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said officers visited the house and were told by the occupant that the suspect they were looking for didn't live there.

The detectives nevertheless entered the house to search for the man themselves.

"When they opened the fridge door [they] found the armed robber hiding in the fridge," Van Wyk said.

The suspect was arrested and appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Veteran Claims Party Wants to Steal South Africa's 2019 Polls

Veteran ANC leader, Reverend Frank Chikane, on Tuesday said he believed that funds laundered during the state capture… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.