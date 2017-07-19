South Africa: Cold Justice As Detectives Find Robbery Suspect Hiding in Fridge

A wanted man trying to evade arrest was nabbed over a year after his alleged crime - hiding in a fridge.

The 29-year-old suspect was apprehended by Vredenburg detectives early on Tuesday morning during a tracing operation in Louwville when they visited a house in Oxford Road with a warrant of arrest.

They were searching for a man wanted for an armed robbery incident which took place in February 2016.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said officers visited the house and were told by the occupant that the suspect they were looking for didn't live there.

The detectives nevertheless entered the house to search for the man themselves.

"When they opened the fridge door [they] found the armed robber hiding in the fridge," Van Wyk said.

The suspect was arrested and appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Source: News24