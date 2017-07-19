Photo: United Nations

Isaias Afwerki, President of Eritrea (file photo).

Asmara — A high-level delegation from the People's Republic of China Communist Party headed by Mr. Cui Shaopeng, Deputy Minister of State in the Commission Office of Public Sector Reforms, held talks with President Isaias Afwerki and senior PFDJ officials in Sawa.

During the meeting held on 14 July, President Isaias underlined the significance of developing the existing relations between the Chinese Communist Party and the PFDJ as well as the two governments to the highest level.

President Isaias further underscored the PRC's responsibility to work for the realization of justice, peace and stability in the region and at global level.

Noting that relations between Eritrea and the PRC is strategic and based on mutual understanding and cooperation, the PRC delegation expressed resolve to work for higher cooperation in all sectors.

In the second day of the meeting, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of PFDJ Economic Affairs, gave briefing on the political and economic situation in Eritrea as well as front and government relations.

Following exchange of views and experiences, the two sides reached understanding to develop relations between the two countries. Present at the meeting were Mr. Yang Zigang, PRC Ambassador to Eritrea and other Embassy members.