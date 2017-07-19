Photo: French Montana/Instagram

French Montana covers Vibe Magazine alongside talented Ugandan Ghetto Kids.

People have been wondering how the Triplets Ghetto Kids recently flew to USA to share a stage with American rapper French Montana, who performed his Unforgettable song at the 2017 BET awards on June 25 at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles.

The song, whose video was shot in Uganda and features the young dancers whose big break came with Eddy Kenzo's Sitya Loss video in 2015, quickly shot up the charts worldwide.

French Montana recently told his fans on Twitter that he injected $100,000 (close to 360m) for the Triplets Ghetto Kids to visit America.

After their performance at the BET awards, the youngsters were initially to fly back home but Montana was asked by his stakeholders to at least keep them in the USA for a few weeks and allow them to feature in his tours across America.

This was a blessing to the kids that were still overwhelmed by the BET appearance, since it also meant more fun, exposure and adventure.

According to their manager Dauda Kavuma who chatted to The Observer on Facebook, the kids whose stories started in ghettos around Kampala, will also have the opportunity to feature in an animation movie, Lazy Town, alongside Chloe Hang and Peter Cestaro.

"We are going [around] sharing the story of the disadvantaged children across the world and we are so excited to see this awesome response from all over the world," said Kavuma.

Already, they have managed to grace Vibe magazine's cover for the July edition titled 'French Montana And The Triplets Ghetto Kids On The Most Unforgettable Adventure Of Their Lives'.

The children are having the time of their lives, having joined a summer school program in Massachusetts, attended America's Independence day celebrations, and met Montana's different celebrity friends, among others.