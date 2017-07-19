South Africa: Bulls Without Captain for Currie Cup Opener

The Blue Bulls have regrouped ahead of their opening Currie Cup match against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

The squad will be without Currie Cup captain Ruan Steenkamp who has a hamstring niggle following the Bulls' Super Rugby match against the Stormers.

The injury is however not serious and won't keep the flanker sidelined for an extended period.

Meanwhile, centre Dries Swanepoel has not yet recovered from a quad contusion sustained in the Super Sport Rugby Challenge semi-final against Western Province two weeks ago and will not be available for selection this weekend.

Wing Jamba Ulengo has started selected training sessions but will also not be available for selection this weekend.

