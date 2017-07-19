Sudan: President Assistant Receives Minister for Defense

Khartoum, 18 July ( SUNA)- The Assistant of the President of the Republic , Musa Mohamed Ahmed, met at his office on Tuesday with the Minister for Defense, lt Gen. Awad Bin Aouf, and reviewed with him arrangements for the implementation of Eastern Sudan's peace accord as well as the security situation in the country in general.
The Assistant has pointed out to the important role played by the armed forces in preserving peace and stability in the country, stressing the need for working to further develop and back the armed forces in the country.