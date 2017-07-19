Uganda: Star Trail - West Nile, Rwenzori Pick Miss Tourism

Over the weekend, two tourism clusters, Rwenzori and West Nile, picked three top girls who will be the faces of the sector for the next 12 months and also represent them at the Miss Tourism grand finale.

In Kasese, the pageant was also the climax of the Rwenzori Tourism Expo.

Doreen Biira emerged the winner, while Mackline Biira and Mary Nakalema were first and second runners-up, respectively.

The clusters' coordinator Bismac Moses Amumpaire said Miss Tourism is the number one promoter of domestic tourism and called for government support in form of funding.

In Arua, Vibian Silivano, Gertrude Jokodu and Shamim Bako took the night.

Bachelorette weekend for Sylvia Namutebi

Wedding bells are tolling for Miss Uganda 2011 and her fiancé, also father of her son, Ali Alybhai.

A party was hosted at Gekko Lounge on MacKinnon road where Namutebi partied with her friends who turned up in big numbers to congratulate her and wish her the best for her big day when she gets to say, "I do."

The Miss Uganda family, media personalities and some family members attended the hen night over the weekend. She wore a floral round skirt slightly above the knees with a soft pink crop top.

She is definitely in shape, for someone who had a baby a little over a year ago!

"My journey to the ultimate throne begins," she posted on social media...

Star Trail wishes you all the best!