President Peter Mutharika has declared his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will again win the 2019 election without any doubt and said the Vice-president Saulos Chilima who he won with in a the 2014 Dream Ticket is his 'son' , declaring that there is no gulf between the two contrary to speculations that some party gurus have been trying had to sideline the second-in-command.

Mutharika asserted that he has an excellent working relationship with youthful Chilima, who was taken from private sector by the President to serve in his government with an agenda of reform.

There have been fevered speculation that Mutharika was planning to drop Chilima and pick another runningmate in 2019.

But addressing a political meeting at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe on a stop over from Blantyre where he had presided over the opening of the Mercy James Pediatric Center, Mutharika gave Chilima distinctive mention and respect.

He also commented on Chilima's recent performance in Central Zonne basketball where he played to help raise money for the construction of indoor court.

"I saw him playing basketball and I was very impressed. The Vice President is my son. Timagwirizana kwambiri [we have an excellent relationship]," said President Mutharika.

"You are my son; don't listen to what people say. The Vice President is my son," said Mutharika who was seen patting Chilima on the shoulder on arrival and in cordial talks.

And Chilima was the one who asked President Mutharika to address the crowd.

In his address, Mutharika said he was confident of securing a second term in 2019 elections, saying the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been sold out to a "businessman from Chikhwawa" - apparently referring to former Cabinet minister Muhammed Sidik Mia who has joined the party.

Mutharika alleged that whatever was left of MCP had been sold out at a price of MK200 million, the same way Jesus Christ was sold by Judas.

"MCP leadership is now under the armpits of a business man from Chikhwawa, and People's Party's leader left the country for America a very long time ago. DPP is now officially the last standing party ahead of the forthcoming 2019 polls," he said.

Mutharika also countered critics who accused his government of failing the country through incompetent economic management and poor governance, saying signs of the country's economic recovery were all over.

"Some people held a rally in Chikhwawa where they alleged that tobacco sales were going at lower prices and yet this is by far the best year for tobacco sales in all the auction floors," he countered.

Mutharika has since called for intra-party unity with his DPP saying it was through unity that the party would pull through the 2019 elections.