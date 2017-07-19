19 July 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: TUMA Engages Artistes

By Samson Baranga

The Uganda Music awards (TUMA) team was in Mbarara to engage artistes and other players in the music industry about matters music and the business of earning from talent.

The event was hosted at Agip motel last Friday afternoon. This followed other workshops held earlier in Mbale and Gulu. Top on the agenda was branding and media management.

Enock Ikiriza spoke to the attendees that included singers, DJs and instrumentalists about how they can brand and position themselves for success in the business of music.

"[TUMA] awards are about music, not about who is the biggest or popular artiste. Evaluation is on music basis, not on numbers at concerts or social media following," he said.

He called upon artistes to invest in their music if they are to grow. Renowned hip hop act Sylvester Kabombo, one half of the Sylvester and Abrams duo, cautioned artistes against sitting on their laurels after tasting a certain degree of success.

He also spoke about social media as a tool to grow one's career. Online platforms, according to digital media guru Daniel Turitwenka, leave no room for mediocrity in a generation where one has the power of information and technology.

"Technology breaks the power of financial and geographical boundaries," he said.

Artistes can now harness technology to create brands, research, connect to the world, stream music and sell merchandise, among other uses.

The workshops are part of TUMA's objective for value addition, and not merely awarding talent. The first awards gala happens on August 4 at Kampala Serena hotel.

