The Prime minister, Head of government, hereby orders as follows:

CHAPTER I

GENERAL PROVISIONS

Article 1.- This Order sets out the creation, organisation and functioning of the Interministerial Committee tasked with supervising the sharing of the special one billion (1 000 000 000) CFA Francs allocation by the Head of State as of 21 October 2016 at Eseka, hereinafter referred to as "The Committee".

Article 2.- (1) The special allocation stated in Article 1 above should be understood as an ad-hoc financial assistance to victims of the train accident that occurred at Eseka on 21 October 2016 or to their claimants.

As such, this allocation:

- is the expression of national solidarity towards the victims or their claimants;

- does not give room for claims ether than those covered by this Order;

- is different from either forms of compensation likely to be given to the victims or their claimants, in accordance with the regulation in force.

Article 3.- The sharing of this special allocation as provided for by this Order, shall be based on the principles of solidarity, equity and transparency.

Article 4.- (1) Placed under the authority of the Prime Minister, the duty of the Interministerial Committee shall be to supervise the sharing of one billion CFA francs allocated to the victims of the train accident of 21 October 2016 at Eseka, or their claimants.

(2) As such, it shall especially:

draw up a list of victims or their claimants;

approve, in liaison with CAMRAIL and the ministries concerned, the list of identified victims or the representatives of their claimants;

attempt a classification of victims according to the prejudice suffered;

propose criteria for the allocation of the financial assistance to victims or their claimants;

determine the modalities for the effective handing over of this assistance;

follow up the allocation of this assistance to victims or their claimants;

CHAPTER II

ORGANISATION AND FUNCTIONING

Article 5.- (1) The Committee shall be composed as follows:

Chairperson: The Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office. Members:

The Minister of Transport;

The Minister of Finance;

The Minister of Public Health;

The Minister of Social Affairs;

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation;

The Minister Delegate in charge of the Supreme State Audit;

The Secretary of State in charge of the National Gendarmerie;

The Delegate General for National Security;

Two (2) representatives from the Prime Minister's Office;

One (1) representative from the Ministry of Justice;

(2) When necessary, the Chairman of the Committee may invite any other person, by virtue of their skills, to the execution of his mission.

1 (3) The Chairman of the Committee shall regularly report his activities to the Prime Minister, Head of Government.

Article 6.- (1) To accomplish its mission, the Committee shall be assisted by a Technical secretariat comprised of:

One (1) Coordinator from the Prime Minister's Office;

One (1) representative of the Prime Minister's Office;

One (1) representative of the Ministry of Transport;

One (1) representative of the Ministry of Finance;

One (1) representative of the Ministry of Public Health;

One (1) representative of the Ministry of Social Affairs

One (1) representative of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation;

One (1) representative of the Ministry in charge of Supreme State Audit;

One (1) representative of the Secretary of State in charge of the

National Gendarmerie;

One (1) representative of the General Delegation for National Security;

One (1) representative of the Ministry of Justice;

One (1) finance controller appointed by the Minister of Finance;

(2) The Coordinator of the Technical Secretariat and members of the sis secretariat shall be designated by their respective ministries.

(3) When necessary, the Coordinator of the Technical Secretariat, may invite any other person to participate in the Committee's deliberations in a consultative capacity, by virtue of their skills on items featuring on the agenda.

(4) The composition of the Committee and the Technical Secretariat shall be established by decision of the Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office.

Article 7.- (1) Placed under the authority of its Coordinator, the Technical secretariat shall:

draw up a list of the potential beneficiaries of the special allocation;

propose a classification of victims and the modalities of making available the financial assistance;

effectively hand out the financial assistance to the victims per category;

prepare Committee meetings;

prepare the minutes and reports of Committee meetings;

keep the archives and documentation of the Committee;

carry out any other mission assigned to it by the Committee.

Article 8.- The Committee and its Technical Secretariat shall meet when the need arises, and shall be convened by the Chairman or the Coordinator.

CHAPTER III

FINAL AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS

Article 9.- (1) The functions of Committee Chairperson, Technical Secretariat Coordinator and members of these organs shall be free of charge.

(2) However, they and the persons invited in advisory capacities, may be granted working facilities needed for the accomplishment of their missions.

Article 10.- The running costs of the Committee shall be borne by the State budget.

Article 11.- The Chairman of the Committee shall be the authorising officer.

Article 12.- (1) The Committee shall have a period of three (3) months as from the date of signature of this Order, to submit to the Prime Minister, Head of Government, its final report on the sharing of the special allocation by the Head of State as financial assistance to the victims of the train accident of 21 October 2016 at Eseka.

(2) The Committee shall be automatically dissolved upon transmission of the report to the President of the Republic.

Article 13.- The monitoring of the procedure to compensate victims of the train accident of 21 October at Eseka shall take place within the framework of specific consultations regrouping ail Ministries concerned.

Article 14.- This Order shall be registered, published according to the procedure of urgency and inserted in the Official Gazette in English and in French.

Yaounde, 17 July 2017

(s) Philemon YANG

Prime Minister,

Head of Government

