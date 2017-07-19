18 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: CHAN - Scorpions Gaffer Sarr Extols Players' Performance

By Kebba Af Touray

Gaffer Alagie Sarr has lauded his players' performance in their drab goalless draw with Mali. The Scorpions failed to pull the big shots but coach Sarr believes his charges put up a spirited performance despite the absence of key players due to injury.

The Ports Authority tactician however rued the missed chances that could have been converted to goals while hoping the tie will be turned around in Bamako when they return visit to the Malian team for the second-leg.

Coach Sarr lauded the efforts made by his team for withstanding the Malian side, who he added has 8 players who have been playing in the CHAN team.

