18 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice President Hears to Enlightenment of Assistant of President

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassbo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman Heard to an enlightenment by the Assistant of President of the Republic on his visit to River Nile and Red Sea States.

During his meeting Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, the Assistant of the President of the Republic Musa Mohamed Ahmed briefed the Vice President on his visit to the two states of River Nile and Red Sea.

Musa noted that the meeting has discussed a number of issues concerning the projects of the development of the east, including the water, electricity, and wells, referring to the issues of the freight and unloading workers in the Sea Ports Corporations and the efforts for resolving all their problems.

