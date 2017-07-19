18 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bashir Meet Salman Review Cooperation Between the Two Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jeddah — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Tuesday met with the Custodian of the two Holy mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, and discussed with him bilateral relations and means of boosting them further as well as cooperation that serves the interests of the two nations.

The two sides also agreed to work side by side for the develo0pment of cooperation that serves the two peoples joint interests

The president is due to meet the hire apparent, Mohamed Bin Salman evening Tuesday to discuss the developments in the region as well as the bilateral relations.

Sudan

1,000 Darfuri Students Resign En Masse From University in White Nile State

About 1,000 students at the University of Bakht El Rida in El Duweim in White Nile state submitted collective… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.