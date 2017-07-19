Sudan: Bashir Meet Salman Review Cooperation Between the Two Countries

Jeddah — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Tuesday met with the Custodian of the two Holy mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, and discussed with him bilateral relations and means of boosting them further as well as cooperation that serves the interests of the two nations.

The two sides also agreed to work side by side for the develo0pment of cooperation that serves the two peoples joint interests

The president is due to meet the hire apparent, Mohamed Bin Salman evening Tuesday to discuss the developments in the region as well as the bilateral relations.