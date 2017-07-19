18 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Purchase of New Cotton Gin for Khor Abu Habil Agricultural Project in North Kordofan At 3 Million Pounds

Al-Simaih — The Director General of Khor Abu Habil Agricultural Project in Al-Simaih area at the North Kordofan State Engineer Makki Abdullah Adam has revealed that detailed studies have been conducted for the purchase and installation of a new cotton gin at a cost exceeding 3 million pounds.

He pointed out that the gin will enter the service during this season, adding that its purchase was through the holding company, which was formed recently in the state, explaining that the capacity of the new cotton gin multiplies the capacity of the old one and in high specifications working electronically in the cotton ginning, stressing that it will contribute significantly in the ginning operations.

