Sudan: Khartoum State Security Committee Says Rumors Propagators Be Brought to Court of Justice

Khartoum — Khartoum state's Security committee in a meeting headed by the governor of Khartoum state, Lt Ge Abdul Rahim Hussein, has recommended that those caught diffusing and disseminating harmful rumors should be brought to court of law.

Gen Ibrahim Osman, Direct of Khartoum state police, has pointed out that the committee has been briefed about the overall security situation in Khartoum state and the criminal reports in the state.

He said the committee was confident the security is stable in Khartoum and that the overall security situation was stable and reassuring.

He said the committee has re commended a number of measures seeking to end bad and negative rumors and how those spreading them should be brought to court of law to face dire criminal punishment.