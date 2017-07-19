Sudan: Bakri Receives Housing File, Authorizes Tariq Tawfiq to Supervise and Follow Up Housing Issues

Khartoum — First Vice President of the Republic, and National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has received the Housing File and mandated State Minister at the Council of Ministers Tariq Tawfiq to follow up the file and supervise it.

The Secretary-General of the National Fund for Housing and Development Dr. Gholamuddin Osman told SUNA that the decision was issued within the framework of the arrangements on the National Reconciliation Government headed by Gen. Bakri, revealing that the State Minister at the Council of Ministers has undertaken his duties in this regard and held a lengthy meeting recently with the General Secretariat of the National Fund for Housing and Development, where the Fund's Secretary General briefed the meeting on the performance and achievements of the fund as well as the strategic, interim plans and programs of the fund through the reports submitted to him by the General Secretariat.

Dr. Gholamuddin stressed that Tawfiq praised the role played by the fund, pointing out that the message is great targets provision of housing for citizens to achieve their stability, adding that Gen. Bakri appointed him to follow up and supervise with him this vital and important project, announcing that he will provide him periodically through monthly reports to him on the performance of housing in the country and the challenges and achievements.

Dr. Ghulam said that they were relying heavily on this step in order to make tangible progress during the coming period in the field of housing, especially that the Minister Al-Tawfiq has shown understanding of the housing issues, stressing that they will coordinate with the concerned parties at the Council of Ministers to revitalize the previous presidential and cabinet directives in favor of housing in Sudan, particularly those pertinent to the augmentation of the capital of the real estate bank, the search for loans and opportunities for long-term external financing for the implementation of housing projects for various segments, especially vulnerable and low-income, as well as seeking to activate the relations of Sudan with the relevant foreign organizations to provide technical and Financial support for housing in Sudan.