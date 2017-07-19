Sudan: Bakri Gives Directives for Formation of Committees to Follow Up Summer Agricultural Season in States

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has directed the concerned circles to set up committees to follow up the Summer Agricultural season in the states and expand the agricultural partnerships to increase production and productivity.

This came when General, Bakri chaired, Tuesday, the meeting of the Higher Committee to follow up 2017-2018 summer agricultural season in the presence of the concerned ministers and Walis.

The Chairman of the Technical Committee, Omer Mohammed Saleh said his committee approved the matrix of the objectives the production requirements.