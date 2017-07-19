18 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chairman of Parliament Witnesses Signing of Clean Energy Agreement

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has attended the signing of the agreement of clean energy between the committee of agriculture, animal resource and forests, the Malaysian Bionas company, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the African Technology City, in the presence of Dr. Hassan Hilal, the representative of the permanent committees of the assembly, and economic experts.

The chairman of the Agriculture, Animal Resources and Forests committee of the assembly, Dr. Bashir Adam Rahama noted that the project is a contribution between the UN, International Bank and the private sector aiming to build rural complex along the belt southern of Sahara, rehabilitation of environment and development by benefiting from the (Jatropha) tree from which clean biofuels is produced for the use of aircraft and cars, to reduce emissions.

He added that this project helps in the cultivation of hashab trees, contributes to the development of livestock in the country, besides the training of cadres and reducing unemployment, calling for the benefit from the project in development.

