Khartoum — The police General Director, Lt. Gen. (police) Hashim Osman al-Hussein affirmed readiness to provide the necessary support to the general administration of prisons, reform and rehabilitation and to qualify its personnel carry their part in the reform process.

He pointed out to the police strategy to transfer prisons from traditional to a modern reform cities, stressing the start in implementation of the program as scheduled.

He noted to the establishment of four reform cities in the western, eastern, the middle and Khartoum sectors in order to provide a suitable environment for the inmates.

In his address to the celebration of the African Prisons Day, at the Police Officers House, in the presence of Moulana Mahjoub Al Amin Al Faki, the Deputy of Head of the Judiciary, Hashim referred to the plans for the establishment of a specialized administrations for the prisons, civil defense and the traffic, appreciating the UNAMID assistance in the rehabilitation of the prisons in Darfur.

On his part, Major General Hatim, Al-Nur, the Director of the Prisons and Rehabilitation Administrant has announced the release of 1636 inmates in the Sudan first occasion of celebration of the African Prison day, in response to the recommendations of the conference of the African Committee for the Reform Services recently held in Kigali, with the participation of 23 African states, and the Sudan's participation with a high level delegation.

The conference has recommended an annual celebrations on July 18 in all the states of the African continent in commemoration of late leader Nelson Mandela, and to promote prison conditions, raise awareness and appreciation of the work of prison staff as a social service of particular importance.

The Sudan is considered one of the first countries to provide the late Nelson Mandela a Sudanese pass port.

It is worth noting that the Sudan's Prisons General Director was appointed Deputy of the Chairman of the African Commission for Reform Services of North Africa last may in Kigali.