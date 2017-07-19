Sudan: National Workshop On Land Degradation Neutralization Program Concludes Sessions

Khartoum — The National Workshop on Land Degradation Neutralization Program, which was organized by the National Council to Combat Desertification in collaboration with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) under the auspices of the Minister of Environment and Forests Hassan Abdul-Gadir Hilal concluded its sittings Tuesday at the Grand Villa Hotel. The workshop held sessions during July 17-18, in the presence of a number of concerned parties.

The Representative of the UNCCD Secretariat Dr. Sabine Saqr said that the workshop was the first in Sudan to set the goals of land degradation in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, revealing that the program is extended over more than 12 Arab countries and 111 international countries to help countries to set goals through team groups from the relevant sectors through the technical aid from the UNCCD program by identification of the hot spots for the development and implementation of targets by 2030 through the National Strategic Plan at the Conference of the Parties in China in next September. Sabine added that the next stage would be for identification and creation of opportunities for transformational projects to implement a strategy for these goals by 2030, stressing that the private sector should play its role in parallel with the public sector to achieve one of the most important goals of sustainable development.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the National Council to Combat Desertification Dr. Abdel-Azim Mirghani Ibrahim said that the workshop's outputs was the beginning for the development of solutions and stopping of the deterioration of the lands and restoration of what has deteriorated of them, adding that the focus will be on the agricultural lands, pastures, forests, wetlands and desert.