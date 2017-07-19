Sudan: Health Minister Briefed On Health Situations in West Darfur

Khartoum — Federal Minister of Health, Bahr Idriss Abu-Garda was briefed on the health situations in West Darfur State.
This came when the minister met, Tuesday, the Wali (governor) of West Darfur, Fadl Almula Al-Haja and reviewed with him a number of issues including the situation of the watery diarrhea, provision of the specialized cadres, increase of the support allocated for the state to curb the cross borders-diseases and the amendment of the health map to meet the demands of the nomads, the voluntary repatriation and the provision of clean drinking water.
Abu-Garda said in press statements that the meeting also discussed the rehabilitation of Genina Hospital.