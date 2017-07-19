Sudan: Dr. Khalefa - Unity of National Ranks a Prerequisite in Coming Phase

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of Council of States, Dr. Mohammed Al-Amin Khalefa has stated that the coming period requires unifying of ranks to face the challenges ahead.

Khalefa who met on Tuesday with the Chairs and their Deputies in the Parliamentary Committees, said the first challenge represented in the implementation of the outcomes of the National Dialogue, calling for reaching a comprehensive agreement for the work of the committees.

He indicated that the general principles of the plan should focus on the activities of the parliamentarian diplomacy on regional and international level besides supporting the efforts exerted for achieving the comprehensive peace, improvement of living conditions and development projects in the states.

The chairmen of the committees, meanwhile, lauded the general directives of the plan, pledging to work for implementing them on the ground.