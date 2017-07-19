Nigeria: Why Nigeria Is Among the Greatest Countries In the World - Yemi Osinbajo

document

It’s important that everywhere in our country is safe for our people to work and live in and I am especially pleased to see that His Royal Highness, Emir Ibrahim Bello, has maintained this within this kingdom, and anyone can approach him, and everyone can live here.

This I think is very worthwhile and I must commend you for this great work that you are doing.

And we have been around to see the works of His Excellency, the governor and in-fact that’s what we are spending the whole of today doing.

We have been here since 11 a.m. and we have been to Gunmi. We are still going round the State, and all of these shows that there is lot of work going on and we are extremely proud of the work that Governor Yari is doing and that our great party, the APC, is also doing in this state.

The message that I have is only to say that this country is one of the greatest countries in the world; there is no question at all about that. In another ten years, probably we will be measuring with the 15th largest economies in the world.

A lot of that will depend on how hard we work but more importantly on our staying united. The reason why we are such an important country is that we are big and we are diverse; we have arable land everywhere, solid minerals everywhere, even here in Zamfara State.

The federal government is committed to developing all of the mineral resources in the country, especially here in Zamfara State. We intend to work very hard on developing mineral resources and we must ensure that all of these places are safe to live and to do business in.

Our country’s size is important and the diversity of our people and resources are important. But we must stay together to be able to reap the fruit of our size and the development of this country. We must remain united to reap the fruits.

There are many countries in Africa, some of them not bigger than Zamfara State; infact many of them are not as big as Zamfara State, and still they are countries in Africa.

When you look at the sheer size and the diversity of Nigeria, we have the potentials of becoming one of the truly great countries of the world and I think that with the hard-work that we are seeing and with the right leadership – leadership committed to the people, committed to delivering services to the people, we can really make a difference, we can become what God has purposed and planned for us to be.

I want to thank you again, Your Royal Highness for this warm welcome and to say that we remain solidly with you and will work with you to ensure peace and stability in this place and also to thank you for all that you are doing to support the governor for ensuring that this place is safe for all to live in.

Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) is acting president of Nigeria.

This is the text of remarks made at the palace of the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, during a one-day visit to Zamafara State on July 18, 2017.