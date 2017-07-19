19 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matatu Crew Accused of Stripping Woman to Know Fate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Kiplagat

Two men accused of stripping and robbing a female passenger inside a Githurai bound bus close to three years ago, will know their fate Wednesday morning.

Nicholas Mwangi, a bus driver and his conductor Meshack Mwangi will appear before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi for a judgment of their case. The two have been charged with robbery with violence and assault.

The charges against the duo state that on the night of September 19 and 20 at Millenium petrol station in Githurai 44, jointly with others, they robbed a woman identified as H E W (to protect her identity) of Sh10,200, a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone worth Sh27,000, one bottle of perfume, a clutch bag and make-up kit all amounting to Sh41,700.

They further face a charge of sexually assaulting the victim in the incident caused an uproar after a video of the act was circulated on social media.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.