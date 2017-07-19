Kenya: Matatu Crew Accused of Stripping Woman to Know Fate

Two men accused of stripping and robbing a female passenger inside a Githurai bound bus close to three years ago, will know their fate Wednesday morning.

Nicholas Mwangi, a bus driver and his conductor Meshack Mwangi will appear before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi for a judgment of their case. The two have been charged with robbery with violence and assault.

The charges against the duo state that on the night of September 19 and 20 at Millenium petrol station in Githurai 44, jointly with others, they robbed a woman identified as H E W (to protect her identity) of Sh10,200, a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone worth Sh27,000, one bottle of perfume, a clutch bag and make-up kit all amounting to Sh41,700.

They further face a charge of sexually assaulting the victim in the incident caused an uproar after a video of the act was circulated on social media.