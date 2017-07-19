19 July 2017

South Africa: Water-Polo Coach Accused of Sexually Abusing Students Back in Court

A former Parktown Boys High sports coach and assistant boarding master, who allegedly sexually groomed students, is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who cannot be named, is accused of sexual assault and assault.

The Sunday Times reported that more than 20 pupils, aged between 15 and 16, accuse him of sexual assault.

In a statement in May, Parktown Boys High governing body chairperson Nicholas Greyling said revelations of the alleged sexual abuse came to light on November 3, 2016.

A teacher looking at CCTV camera footage of the school's hostel apparently saw the man making inappropriate physical contact with a boy in a common room.

Greyling said Police were immediately contacted and the alleged perpetrator was arrested on the same day.

The Gauteng education department was informed the following day.

"The school banned him from the property pending a hearing, but he resigned with immediate effect," Greyling said.

