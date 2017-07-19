Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC), attend and deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of HIV activist Prudence Mabele, today.

The HIV and gender activist succumbed to pneumonia in a Rosebank hospital on Monday last week at the age of 46.

Mabele was the first black woman to publicly reveal that she was HIV positive in 1992.

She went on to be the Director of the Positive Women's Network and the President for the Society for Women and Aids in Africa.

Her funeral service is being held at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg from 8am.