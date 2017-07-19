Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan

♦ Cholera: Situation in Sennar worsens, six dead in South Darfur

July 18 - 2017 EL DINDIR / DARFUR The area of El Dindir in southeastern Sudan recorded 34 deaths by cholera this week. In a collaborative report doctors found that the local health centres in Sennar state are too ill-equipped to effectively treat all infected people. In Sennar, local health centres in El Dindir recorded 45 people who died of the disease that has spread throughout Sudan, and 280 cases of infection. People are being treated in small isolation wards. "These numbers will rise with the poor conditions of the health centres," a report by the Central Committee of Sudnaese Doctors stated. An increase in the number of cases in the past days coincided with a poor drinking water supply, in particular with regard to the current rainy season. "The rains have isolated our remote villages even more," said Mahjoub Osman, a relative of a cholera patient in El Dindir.

Reports from El Salam camp in South Darfur include six people who died of cholera last week. There were seventeen cases of infection in total, volunteers told Radio Dabanga, and warned of increased rates of infection in the camps and surrounding villages when the rainy season peaks.

Continue reading

♦ Three journalists, newspapers repressed

July 18 - 2017 KHARTOUM Three Sudanese journalists were summoned and questioned by the Sudanese security service this week, while one journalist was released from prison after enough money to pay her fine was raised with crowdfunding.

Officers of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) summoned journalist Hanadi El Siddig on Friday because of a column she published in El Jareeda newspaper last week. On Thursday morning, the entire print-run of El Jareeda was confiscated. The newspaper's editor-in-chief, Ashraf Abdelaziz and El Siddig were summoned to one of the NISS offices in Khartoum. El Siddig had written a column on the abuse of power by security officers. She was told to report to the office again the following morning.

The NISS frequently attempts to intimidate journalists by summoning them. Another journalist was questioned for several hours by the NISS on Sunday after she published an interview with the director of the president's office in El Tayyar newspaper. They demanded her to hand over the audio recording of the interview.

On Tuesday, Radio Dabanga reported that journalist and well-known human rights activist Amal Habbani was released from prison after a crowdfunding campaign raised enough money to pay a fine for refusing to cooperate with security agents. Habbani was halted by a security agent in March this year, who told her to hand over her mobile telephone on the grounds that she had photographed NISS officers at a court session.

More news from Radio Dabanga:

Khartoum, Juba keep humanitarian aid corridor open

July 18 - 2017 KHARTOUM / EL MERAM The Sudanese and South Sudanese governments agreed to extend the period of the humanitarian corridors for delivering aid to the citizens of South...

US Dollar jumps above 21 Sudanese Pounds

July 17 - 2017 KHARTOUM The "parallel market" in the Sudanese capital has seen a significant increase in the rates of foreign currencies over the past few days. With an exchange rate of more...

Sudan security summons 'cholera prevention campaigners'

July 16 - 2017 EL MANAGIL / DELLING Security officers in El Managil in El Gezira state have summoned a group of volunteers who set up awareness raising activities on how to prevent the...

Two wounded in West Darfur ammo explosion

July 17 - 2017 EL GENEINA Two people were reportedly injured when a missile detonated in the military garrison of El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, on Saturday."We heard the sound of a huge...

Woman dies giving birth, care lacking in Jebel Marra

July 14 - 2017 DERIBAT A women died in labour in a village near Deribat in East Jebel Marra on Wednesday. There was no adequate medical care or an ambulance available...

'Outlook on cholera worsens with rainy season'

July 14 - 2017 SUDAN The cholera epidemic is expected to last this rainy season, which may exacerbate the situation in the eight states most affected. The rate of infections decreased in...

Sudan a growing tourism destination: UN

July 13 - 2017 GENEVA Sudan witnessed a 118 per cent increase in the number of tourist arrivals within three years. Four out of ten international tourists in Africa come from the continent itself...

US President Trump: Sudan sanctions review needs more time

July 12 - 2017 WASHINGTON The US President has postponed the decision on whether to lift economic sanctions on Sudan until October 2017. An Executive Order (EO) issued by President...

1636 Inmates Released On Occasion of African Prisons Day

July 12 - 2017 ABYEI The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has issued a statement condemning attacks perpetrated by unknown armed groups in the Abyei area which...

This digest is an excerpt from the weekly Darfur & Sudan News Update. Subscribe here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox