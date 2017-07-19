19 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Chinese Company to Build New El Geneina - Adri Road

El Geneina — Sudan's National Roads and Bridges Corporation signed an agreement to construct the El Geneina-Adri road with GEO Chinese Company at a cost of SDG 131 million*. The 21-kilometre road will be implemented within 12 months with funding from the Ministry of Finance.

Mekkawi Awad, Minister of Roads, Transport, and Bridges said that this road is an extension of the Western Salvation Road connecting Sudan to West African countries.

He pointed out that the road helps Chad to benefit from the continental route and connect it to the harbour of Port Sudan.

The Minister also announced the completion of all arrangements for the implementation of the Rahad El Birdi-Um Dafoug Road.

