Gambia: Luniburg Secures Bakau Super Cup

League title holders Luniburg added to their collection of trophies after beating Mamakoto to clinch the Bakau nawetan Super Cup.

Two unanswered goals were all they needed to send last season's runners-up Mamakoto packing. It's been a moment of a trophy haul for Luniburg who also have the Knockout Cup in their gong cabinet too.

Sunday's episode, held at the Independence Stadium, sets the ground rolling for the Bakau Nawettan season.

Elsewhere in Banjul's nawettan, Babylon and Red Tigers settled for a one-all draw. Ngoyan and Macdonald United also played out a goalless affair. The same occurred with LA FC and Lancanster United.

Jamseen battered All Stars 3-1 while Late Ebou Sowe slugged out a goalless score with Ajax.