18 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Luniburg Secures Bakau Super Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

League title holders Luniburg added to their collection of trophies after beating Mamakoto to clinch the Bakau nawetan Super Cup.

Two unanswered goals were all they needed to send last season's runners-up Mamakoto packing. It's been a moment of a trophy haul for Luniburg who also have the Knockout Cup in their gong cabinet too.

Sunday's episode, held at the Independence Stadium, sets the ground rolling for the Bakau Nawettan season.

Elsewhere in Banjul's nawettan, Babylon and Red Tigers settled for a one-all draw. Ngoyan and Macdonald United also played out a goalless affair. The same occurred with LA FC and Lancanster United.

Jamseen battered All Stars 3-1 while Late Ebou Sowe slugged out a goalless score with Ajax.

Gambia

African Countries Like Gambia Must Try New Strategies to End Malaria

Malaria is a monster. I was 12 years old the first time I contracted cerebral malaria. After several days of staying in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.