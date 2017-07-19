Gambia: Bakoteh / Manjai Communities and the KMC Hold Talks

The communities of Bakoteh and Manjai had a closed door meeting yesterday 17 July 2017 with officials of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) at the KMC chambers.

The KMC delegation included Mayor Yankuba Colley who received the delegation from the communities who were represented by Abubakarr Jeng, Rohey Njie and another.

According to reliable sources the talks have been successful and on Thursday they will converge at the dumpsite to do a topographical survey.

At a press briefing concerning the re-opening of the Bakoteh dumpsite held on Friday 14th July 2017, some days before talks were held; Mr Jeng called on stakeholders to focus on the problems of the dumpsite and it solutions.

He said they are fighting for the communities of Bakoteh/Manjai, because they are the ones at the centre of things. He added that they are concerned citizens living within a community that has a social problem affecting them.

Mr Jeng emphasised that their plight should be considered. He said their communities should not be neglected. He remarked, "They should involve us because we are the ones who are directly affected by this dumpsite. Therefore our involvement is very important in this case".

All the members of the two communities present at the Friday meeting said they will not relent until a definitive solution is taken on the issue of the dumpsite.