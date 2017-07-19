18 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Bakoteh / Manjai Communities and the KMC Hold Talks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Madiba Singhateh

The communities of Bakoteh and Manjai had a closed door meeting yesterday 17 July 2017 with officials of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) at the KMC chambers.

The KMC delegation included Mayor Yankuba Colley who received the delegation from the communities who were represented by Abubakarr Jeng, Rohey Njie and another.

According to reliable sources the talks have been successful and on Thursday they will converge at the dumpsite to do a topographical survey.

At a press briefing concerning the re-opening of the Bakoteh dumpsite held on Friday 14th July 2017, some days before talks were held; Mr Jeng called on stakeholders to focus on the problems of the dumpsite and it solutions.

He said they are fighting for the communities of Bakoteh/Manjai, because they are the ones at the centre of things. He added that they are concerned citizens living within a community that has a social problem affecting them.

Mr Jeng emphasised that their plight should be considered. He said their communities should not be neglected. He remarked, "They should involve us because we are the ones who are directly affected by this dumpsite. Therefore our involvement is very important in this case".

All the members of the two communities present at the Friday meeting said they will not relent until a definitive solution is taken on the issue of the dumpsite.

Gambia

African Countries Like Gambia Must Try New Strategies to End Malaria

Malaria is a monster. I was 12 years old the first time I contracted cerebral malaria. After several days of staying in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.