Kenya: Facebook Shuts Down Fake KTN Anchor Betty Kyallo Account

Facebook has come to the rescue of KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo after it deactivated a fake account using her name.

The deactivated Facebook account, created to impersonate Betty, used to carry false and defamatory information about her.

The KTN anchor on Tuesday did not hide her joy after Facebook deactivated the fake account. She posted screenshots of the fake account and her verified one.

Finally the Facebook acc. that has been impersonating me to the point it had 362,000 followers has been deactivated.Follow the verified one -Betty Kyallo (@BettyMKyallo)

Although the fake account had more followers than her verified one, Betty is optimistic that her Facebook following will now grow.

A follower asked her why she didn’t ask Facebook to transfer followers from the fake account to the verified one, but she said all was good and her real followers will still follow her.

Imagine I was so tired of it and it would have taken time. It ' s ok. We will grow slowly. Sleep well Betty Kyallo (@BettyMKyallo)

The fake account once posted response of what people thought it was a car she once owned that has since been used to campaign for Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.