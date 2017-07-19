19 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Here Comes #WillyPaulSamsungChallenge and It's Funny

Photo: Willy Paul/Instagram
Willy Paul
By Naira Habib

Gospel singer Willy Paul has now become a meme sensation after bragging online about a new Samsung S8 phone he bought for his mother.

The singer was forced to delete the post on his Facebook page following the unexpected harsh responses it elicited from his fans.

Still, the online community has now taken up a new challenge called #WillyPaulSamsungChallenge. Through the hashtag netizens have been sharing pictures of themselves boasting of the trivial things they've done for their mothers and friends.

