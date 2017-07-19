18 July 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Abhors Bad Tax Payment Habit of Liberians

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Liberian Government
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
By Calvin Brooks

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has alarmed that 'Liberians don't pay taxes.' She noted that 142 percent of the national budget comes from external resources, which indicates that domestic taxes are not generated well.

President Sirleaf made the statement Tuesday at a National Revenue Symposium organized by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

The symposium held at the Monrovia City Hall was graced by government officials, representatives of the private sector and members of the diplomatic corps.

She noted that if Liberia's development drive is to be realized, domestic revenue generation must be enforced according to the law.

President Sirleaf warned that the external environment is changing and that Liberia will not be able to get the kind of support it needs to fund development projects across the country in the future.

She therefore emphasized that domestic revenue mobilization is vital to fund development initiatives rather than dependence on external resources at all times.

Liberia

Another Hate Crime in the LGBT Community

Another documented gender based hate crime against a lesbian woman who lives openly gay, marks a rise in the number of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.